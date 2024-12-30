Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 21196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $581.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

