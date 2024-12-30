Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 21196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $581.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
