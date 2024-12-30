SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 3.1 %

SDA opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. SunCar Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunCar Technology Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

