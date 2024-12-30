Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 23.1% – Should You Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 23.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 6,300,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,971,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.
About Sunrise Resources
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
