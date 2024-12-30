Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) was down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 35,555,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 7,090,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Down 13.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

