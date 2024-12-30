Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 11,200,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 6,991,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Sunrise Resources Trading Down 13.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05.
About Sunrise Resources
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrise Resources
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.