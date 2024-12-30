Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) traded down 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 35,555,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 7,090,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

