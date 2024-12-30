Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 13,656,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 82,244,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

