Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Short Interest Up 59.5% in December

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 487,700 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 941,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Surf Air Mobility from $2.20 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Surf Air Mobility stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd owned about 0.18% of Surf Air Mobility as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SRFM opened at $5.61 on Monday. Surf Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.
Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
