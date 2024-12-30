Synectics (LON:SNX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 359 ($4.52), with a volume of 130656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.43).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Synectics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNX

Synectics Stock Up 2.0 %

About Synectics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £63.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,994.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.68.

(Get Free Report)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.