Synectics (LON:SNX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 359 ($4.52), with a volume of 130656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.43).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SNX
Synectics Stock Up 2.0 %
About Synectics
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synectics
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.