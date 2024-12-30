SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) traded down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21). 51,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 60,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

SysGroup Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.10 million, a PE ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at SysGroup

In related news, insider Heejae Chae bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £34,500 ($43,401.69). 25.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SysGroup Company Profile

