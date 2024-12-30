Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $198.48 and last traded at $199.74. Approximately 2,896,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,998,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.63.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.15. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

