Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. 121,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,070,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 119.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

