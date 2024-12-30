Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 546,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
