Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 546,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Tantech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TANH

Tantech Price Performance

About Tantech

Shares of NASDAQ TANH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 12,903,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.