Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 228758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,653,000 after purchasing an additional 698,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,088.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 420,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,259.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 322,942 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $10,587,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,565,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
