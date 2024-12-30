TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.10 and last traded at C$19.19, with a volume of 2178360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.402 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.34%.

In related news, Director Marc Parent bought 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.04 per share, with a total value of C$420,964.00. Also, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 100,000 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,138,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

