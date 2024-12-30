Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TENX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,564. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENX
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tenax Therapeutics
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.