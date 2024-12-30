Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TENX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,564. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tenax Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

