Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Tenaz Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.
About Tenaz Energy
