Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Tenaz Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.