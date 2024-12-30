Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading 9.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 24,857,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 24,518,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.50.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

