Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $415.75 and last traded at $418.57. 27,858,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 94,767,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 115.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,886 shares of company stock worth $169,393,831. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 8,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

