Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 2,807 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,975. This trade represents a 3.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $47.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -22.54%.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

