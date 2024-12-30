Textron (NYSE:TXT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.34 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 49602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Textron Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile



Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

