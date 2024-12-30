TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Debra Kelly-Ennis Purchases 300 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Debra Kelly-Ennis acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$199.76 per share, with a total value of C$59,927.77.
TFI International Stock Performance
TSE TFII traded down C$2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$196.60. 76,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$173.25 and a 52 week high of C$220.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$202.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$199.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$197.75.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
