The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

a2 Milk Price Performance

Shares of ACOPF opened at $3.30 on Monday. a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

