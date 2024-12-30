The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.
a2 Milk Price Performance
Shares of ACOPF opened at $3.30 on Monday. a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.
About a2 Milk
