The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,856 ($48.51) and last traded at GBX 3,856 ($48.51), with a volume of 267804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,877.98 ($48.79).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 ($62.90) to GBX 4,700 ($59.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group
In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,370 ($54.98) per share, for a total transaction of £483,059.80 ($607,698.83). 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.
Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.