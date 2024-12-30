The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,856 ($48.51) and last traded at GBX 3,856 ($48.51), with a volume of 267804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,877.98 ($48.79).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 ($62.90) to GBX 4,700 ($59.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

The company has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,297.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,713.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,370 ($54.98) per share, for a total transaction of £483,059.80 ($607,698.83). 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

