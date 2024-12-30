The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.3532 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:CEE Free Report ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 3.46% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

