The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.08. 736,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,203,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 1,663,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 142,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 434,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

