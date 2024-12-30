The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 16,480,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.22. 3,215,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 3.09. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

Get RealReal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in RealReal by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,406,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 404,949 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 309.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 329,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Northland Capmk upgraded RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RealReal

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.