The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 14405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.15 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 825,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 238,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in The RMR Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

