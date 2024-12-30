Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.80. Approximately 333,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 927,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDW shares. DNB Markets began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Tidewater Stock Up 5.0 %

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen purchased 41,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $2,000,016.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,046.34. This represents a 30.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Tidewater by 30.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Tidewater by 22.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 61,487 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

