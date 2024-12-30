Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Down 35.7% in December

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 236,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

TIVC stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Tivic Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

