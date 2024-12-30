Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 1,234,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 628,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
Tlou Energy Stock Down 14.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £7.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.37.
Insider Activity
In other Tlou Energy news, insider Hugh Swire acquired 3,050,000 shares of Tlou Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($38,369.61). Corporate insiders own 54.33% of the company’s stock.
Tlou Energy Company Profile
Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
