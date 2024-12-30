Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 28,828,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 30,399,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.80. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -17.63 EPS for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

