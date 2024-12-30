Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40.90 ($0.51), with a volume of 49939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.80 ($0.49).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Topps Tiles
Topps Tiles Stock Up 5.4 %
Topps Tiles Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.
About Topps Tiles
Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Topps Tiles
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.