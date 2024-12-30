TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.14. 752,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 832,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

TRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.45%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth $1,601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TORM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 151,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in TORM by 120.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

