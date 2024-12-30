Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 202200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

