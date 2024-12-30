Traders Buy High Volume of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,569 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,571% compared to the typical volume of 453 call options.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 41.2 %

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. 19,485,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,065. The company has a market cap of $28.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $813,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

