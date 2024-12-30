TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.27 and last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 304971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $126.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,642.53. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,738 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 603.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.