Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Michael Beasley Sells 484 Shares

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beasley sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.81, for a total transaction of C$18,300.04.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$38.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 76.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$32.94 and a 52 week high of C$46.75.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities set a C$52.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.44.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.