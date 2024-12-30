trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on trivago in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
