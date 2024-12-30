Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 65647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROX. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.63 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -104.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tronox by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 174,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 20.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84,830 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 127.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 309,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 173,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 543,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

