Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.67. 2,659,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,557,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 47.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46.
In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $3,844,446.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,308.70. This trade represents a 49.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,274,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
