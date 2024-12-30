Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 149887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Tudor Gold Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$155.60 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

