Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2024

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEEGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 220,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 1.1 %

VEEE opened at $0.36 on Monday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

About Twin Vee Powercats

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.