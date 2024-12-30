Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 220,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 1.1 %
VEEE opened at $0.36 on Monday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.
About Twin Vee Powercats
