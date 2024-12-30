TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 213,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 76,568 shares.The stock last traded at $16.57 and had previously closed at $16.81.

TXO Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $690.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.06%.

In other TXO Partners news, Director Keith A. Hutton bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $962,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,767,448.60. This represents a 1.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 1,127.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 942,295 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,059,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,032,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in TXO Partners by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

