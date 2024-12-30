UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 201,809 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $23,884,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 117.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UBS opened at $30.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

