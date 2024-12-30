UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.54. 2,106,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,588,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in UiPath by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UiPath by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 439,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in UiPath by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in UiPath by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

