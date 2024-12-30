Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 207353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 105,133 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

