United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $18.63. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 7,164,595 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

