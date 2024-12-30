Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 905,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Upexi Trading Down 2.1 %

UPXI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,575. Upexi has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 28.34%.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

