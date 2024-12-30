Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.28), with a volume of 1533263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.20 ($1.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £480.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2,036.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is 16,000.00%.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

